TBI, local police investigating death in McKenzie

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — Last week, McKenzie police responded to an early morning disturbance on Elm Street, near downtown McKenzie. When they arrived, they found 42-year old Reginald Cozart unresponsive.

“EMS arrived within minutes and confirmed that the victim was deceased,” McKenzie Police Chief Craig Moates said.

Investigators spoke with witnesses, and now other agencies are getting involved.

Chief Moates confirmed that this is an ongoing investigation, involving both the McKenzie Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

“Currently, it is conjunctively being worked with both,” Moates said.

Cozart’s body was taken to Nashville for an autopsy.

Police are not releasing the address where the incident happened due to privacy concerns.

Moates did say that the McKenzie Police Department plans to release an update when additional information is available.

“No suspects are being sought at this time. Anybody with any information is requested to contact the McKenzie Police Department,” Moates said.

You can contact the McKenzie Police Department at (731) 352-2265.