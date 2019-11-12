Virgil McNeal “Mac” Michael

Virgil McNeal “Mac” Michael, 77, died on November 4, 2019 at Brookdale Jackson Oaks after battling Alzheimer’s for 5 years. Virgil was born on September 12, 1942 to Roy and Alline Michael (both deceased). He married Judy Kirk on his birthday in 1962. He worked hard for many years but if you asked him what his biggest accomplishment was, he’d say his family. His daughters paid this tribute, “He was our superhero, our provider, our example, our smile, and had the patience of Job. He had tremendous strength and loyalty like no other.” Virgil is survived by his wife, Judy Michael, daughters; Jeannie Allen, Tess White, sons-in-law; Tim Allen, John White, grandchildren; Heather Staggs, Joshua Staggs, Gabriel White and Sarah Staggs. Sister, Cheryl Thomas, and a brother, Jerry Michael. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

SERVICES: A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors, with Minister, Gary Smalley officiating. The family will be receiving friends on Saturday November 9, 2019 from 1:00 pm until service time at 3:00 pm. Visitation and service will be held at Arrington Funeral Directors.

“Things That Daddy Taught Us”

1. He taught that we are loved. He was strong & silent. He was a man of very few words but when he spoke you knew that he meant what he said. Especially, when he was disciplining us but more importantly when he told us that he loved us.

2. He taught us to be strong and that we can do anything we set our minds and hearts to do with all of God’s help.

3. He taught by example to always lend a helping hand when given the opportunities

to. He helped everyone he knew and lots of strangers along the way. Whatever he could do to help anyone in need he would make every effort to do so.

4. He had the patience of Job and loved all his family so dearly.

5. He was such a loyal and hard worker. He was often doing things for us on very

few hours of sleep. He taught us to go that extra mile and make that effort.

6. He was our hero. He taught us what to look for in a man and to find some one with

a strong faith in God. Because if he loves God then he will love you and love others.

7. He taught us also to be self sufficient and to learn how to do things around the house and how to work on things. Though often he would help us with those things without asking ever!

8. He taught us to laugh at ourselves. Try not to take everything too seriously. At least not the things that were trivial.

9. Where there is a will there is always a way. Call on God and he will help.

May not be how we want God to help but he will.

10. Smile with your eyes and greet everyone with a smile for everyone is

going through a struggle of sorts and try to be humble and have compassion

for them. This was his favorite poem that he quoted often to everyone. There were so many things he taught us but there aren’t enough words to write or to convey what an impact he had on all he came across and his family. He believed in the golden rule, and that was the legacy he left behind.