Women gather for 10th annual “Women of Hope” Gala

JACKSON, Tenn.–Women and families gathered at Northside United Methodist Church for the 10th annual “Women of Hope” Gala.

Organizers say the mission is to break the cycle of addiction and to enable each woman to live by God’s word.

This is the biggest fundraiser of the year. The Women of Hope director Kristie Butler says she actually went through the program herself.

“When I finally gave in, I didn’t want to leave. So I worked here in the office, and now I’m the director of Women of Hope and I love it,” said Butler.

“I never dreamed that I could look around this room tonight and see so many people supporting. I’m very humbled by it,” said Marcie Hendrick, executive director of Hope Recovery Center.

They currently house 22 ladies in the program. Organizers hope every woman continues to thrive and prosper and will ultimately pay it forward.