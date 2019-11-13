Alice Perry Gammel, age 67, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of David Thompson, departed this life Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.

Alice was born December 8, 1951 in Somerville, Tennessee, the daughter of the late George Lewis Perry and Lucy Mae Moore Perry. She was a graduate of Fayette County High School and of the Baptist faith. She was employed with the Arlington Developmental Center and the State of Tennessee before her retirement in 2010. Alice enjoyed music and dancing.

Mrs. Gammel is survived by her husband, David Thompson of Somerville, TN; her daughter, Cheryl L. Gammel of Murfreesboro, TN; four sisters, Judy Powers (Jimmy) of Somerville, TN, Dianna Taylor (Sonny) of Oakland, TN, Mona Berry (Bud) of Eads, TN, Kimberly Perry of Arlington, TN; her brother-in-law, Billy W. Culver of Whiteville, TN; and two grandchildren, India Gammel of Murfreesboro, TN and Kenneth Michael Gammel of Somerville, TN. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Georgie Culver.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Gammel will be held at 2 P.M. Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Dr. Kenneth Culver, pastor of Warren Community Church in Somerville, officiating. Interment will follow in the Oakland Cemetery. A visitation for Mrs. Gammel will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

