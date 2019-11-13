Church donates food to local soup kitchen

MILAN, Tenn. — An area soup kitchen receives a generous donation.

Wednesday morning, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donated $8,000 worth of food to the Mustard Seed in Milan.

The 250 boxes included peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, and other non-perishable foods.

This was only part of the $18,000 the church has committed to donating throughout the year.

“Their record, they support our goals and they do great work in our area and help a lot of needy people,” said Tommy Hardin, branch president of the Trenton branch of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

In the last year, the soup kitchen at the Mustard Seed has served almost 20,000 meals.