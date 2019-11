Darby signs with Lady Vols

GREENFIELD, Tenn. — This afternoon, Greenfield senior guard Tess Darby signed to continue her basketball career with Kellie Harper and the Lady Vols at the University of Tennessee.

Over the past few years, Darby has helped Greenfield appear in multiple state tournaments, bringing home a state title in 2018.

She’ll look to return to Murfreesboro once more the Lady Jackets in her final high school season.