Don Friddle to join Jackson Fire Department in December

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Fire Department has announced a new Deputy Chief of Operations for the department.

Don Friddle, who currently serves as the Madison County Fire Marshal, will start his new role on December 2.

Friddle has about 30 years of firefighting experience, and previously worked for the Jackson Fire Department from 1992 until 2004.

“My fire department family just got larger and I’m honored to have the position and to be able to serve alongside the Jackson Fire Department firefighters and to serve the citizens of Jackson,” Friddle said.

Friddle will now work alongside Jackson Fire Chief Darryl Samuels, who served as interim chief until his appointment as fire chief on November 5.