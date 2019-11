Forsythe signs with Mississippi State

JACKSON, Tenn. — TCA short stop Lane Forsythe officially signed with the baseball program at Mississippi State today, after committing to the Bulldogs his sophomore year of high school.

Forsythe has put together quite the career on the diamond, recording multiple All District, All Region, and All State selections.

Next year as a Bulldog, Forsythe looks to use his abilities to contribute at the SEC level.