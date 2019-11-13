Mugshots : Madison County : 11/12/19 – 11/13/19

1/17 KIARRA M MOORE Failure to appear

2/17 BOBBY SHEFFIELD Possession of methamphetamine, resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

3/17 BRANDON GEORGE BULLOCK Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/17 CARLOS GARCIA PEREZ Unlawful drug paraphernalia, DUI



5/17 CHARLES MILTON WILLIAMS Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/17 DANTE GONZALEZ Failure to appear

7/17 DAVID JASON VANDERSCHELDEN Shoplifting-theft of property

8/17 FLOYD BEDWELL Violation of community corrections



9/17 JACOB HOLLEY Violation of community corrections

10/17 JARVIS DUNBAR Violation of community corrections

11/17 KENTARIOUS DESHAWN MIDGETT Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/17 KEVIN LANE ALLEN DUI



13/17 LAVUNDRA MCFADDEN-WARE Failure to appear

14/17 LEO GORDON SINGLETON JR. Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

15/17 PHILLIP HAYNES Driving on revoked/suspended license

16/17 ROBERT JAMAR SEE Violation of community corrections



17/17 SHANEE WILSON Violation of probation, failure to appear



































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/12/19 and 7 a.m. on 11/13/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.