Multiplying Good: Bennie Denton

Bennie Denton is a Vietnam War ve teran. He served in 1968.

“I didn’t do enough work to get my hands dirty. I had the best job,” said Denton.

Denton is involved in Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 995. He helps with fundraising.

“He consumes his time with the veterans everyday of his life,” said Denton’s cousin, Jane Hardin.

He helps with putting 600 flags around Jackson in memory of active duty veterans or fallen military heroes. Local businesses purchase the flags to raise funds for the veteran group’s travel expenses and civic events.

“I just like doing my thing and helping as many people as I can,” said Denton.

“He is a super guy. He is like the energizer bunny. Bennie spends most of his life doing this stuff. I don’t know how he stays married or goes to church,” said Tom Tuner with Vietnam Veterans of America.

Denton speaks at local schools and teaches students the importance of the 13 flag folds.

“To me, the flag is just who we are, I mean, it’s our country; that’s what we went to Vietnam for. We fought for our flag our ancestors, the Revolutionary War; that was all about our flag, our country. We have a great country and we want to keep it that way and we just have to teach our children to honor the flag,” said Denton.

Denton is also the winner of the “Volunteer Award” at the Regional Interfaith Association, also known as RIFA. He helped raise $80,000 worth of food for those in need.

“He’s really a great guy. He does a lot for our organization, more than you could ever imagine. He takes charge in all our fundraising events. He has such wonderful ideas and without him, I think we would probably be broke,” said Turner.

“It really touches you in your heart to help somebody,” said Denton.