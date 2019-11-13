Sheriff’s Office warns of phone, social media scams

MADISON Co., Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents of scams ahead of the holidays.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office says investigators have responded to reports of several scams over the phone and social media this week.

Investigators say victims have reported getting phone calls from a man, identifying himself as Officer David Green, saying that social security information has been found in a vehicle abandoned and containing narcotics. The caller also advises the victim that there is a warrant out of their arrest, and asks for two $300 money cards from Walmart.

In a second scam, a victim received a Facebook message from an individual with the account name Johnny Dudley. Investigators say the message indicated the victim owed $10,000 to the IRS, and the victim paid with streaming cards and Amazon gift cards.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of a scam or has concerns about scams is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 423-6000.