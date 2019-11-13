Sunny And Warmer This Afternoon

Weather Update: Wednesday, November 13 12:20 PM —

Good Afternoon West Tennessee. Arctic High Pressure remains in control for most of the Eastern US including West Tennessee. This morning we started off in the low teens. A low of 14°F makes today both the new all time record for the day (19°F, 1986), but also the coldest morning the entire year so far. That by the way includes January through March of this year! Thankfully we are starting to mount a warm up as the arctic trough moves out and is replaced by some shallow, but present ridging from the west. There is a secondary cold front moving through the northern Plains. It will bring some clouds mainly for Thursday, and slow down the warming trend, but not actually stop it thankfully. The next few morning will still start below freezing through at least this upcoming weekend. Through all of it, we will still remain dry.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

