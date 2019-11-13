Tennessee Board of Education asks for comments on math standards
The Tennessee State Board of Education is seeking your comments on the state’s K-12 mathematics standards.
The comments will be considered when the math standards are updated in 2020.
The board is required to review all academic standards at least every six years in a thorough and transparent process.
The public survey is up and will be available through December 6.
The revised math standards will go into effect for the 2022-2023 school year.
If you would like to comment on the state’s standards, go to the State Board of Education website.