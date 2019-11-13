What’s New Wednesday: Aerial Silks

If you’ve ever wanted to fly, now you can!

“Silks is a way of being able to fly in the air, to climb high, do some dance moves and soar,” said Glory Dance Director, Amanda Scott.

Aerial silks is a type of aerial acrobatics while hanging from a silk fabric. Scott just started the silks program this November.

“I’ve always wanted to do it and Amanda said ‘I know how!’ and I said ‘okay, let’s do it!'” said Assistant Glory Dance Director, Callan Austin.

Together, they teach Wednesday night classes at Glory Gymnastics Center on 127 Bowling Drive in north Jackson.

“To do silks, you don’t need any type of experience,” said Scott.

“I’ve progressed an insane amount. I’m stronger, more flexible, it’s incredible,” said Austin.

“In a silks class, participants will learn tricks like climbing, wraps, drops, and of course: flying!

“I think it’s just wonderful because I like being upside down and flying through the air,” said 9-year-old Juliet Joiner.

“The best part is seeing how much you improve and to be able to do beautiful moves up high and down low,” said Scott.

“If you want a challenge, that’s also fun and you feel like you’re not working out. Once you get it, you’re like ‘that was so much, fun I have to come back!'” said Austin.

Aerial silks classes are Wednesday nights. For ages 7-17, classes are 5:45-6:45 p.m. and for adults 18 and up, classes are from 7-8p.m.

Anyone can try a silks clinic for $15 on Saturday, January 25, 2020 for ages 16 and up from 1-3 p.m. at Glory Gymnastics Center.

For more information, call 731-424-5437.