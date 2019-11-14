500,000 books delivered by Imagination Library

MADISON Co., — The Madison County Imagination Library celebrated its 500,000th book delivered.

The ceremony was held at Nova Early Learning Center in northeast Madison County.

It was attended by representatives from the school board, the Jackson Rotary Clubs, West Tennessee Healthcare, and more.

The Imagination Library delivers books to young children’s homes, in an attempt to get them interested in reading.

“So it gets them prepared for kindergarten, so we want them to be kindergarten ready, we want them to have an excitement for learning and for reading,” Lori Smith said.

The Imagination Library has operated in Madison County since 2005.