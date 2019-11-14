A local foundation supports suicide survivors

JACKSON, Tenn.–According to the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network, someone commits suicide every 16 minutes in the United States.

The Team Mica Fund is a foundation created in memory of Mica Breeden Martin, who died by suicide on December 16, 2011.

The Middle Tennessee Foundation is on a mission.

“To eliminate suicide and we do that through education counseling referrals, two counselors as well as our support groups,” said Erin Holcomb Founder of Team Mica.

Holcomb said she meets with survivors every month in Jackson for the Survivors of Suicide Support Group.

Thursday night, group members went out for dinner.

“Where we honor the survivors of suicide loss, their the ones who come to our support group every month or those that have actually graduated from our support group, we celebrate them this evening.” said Holcomb.

They also celebrate some of the work they’ve done throughout the year.

Their goals for 2020 include painting a memorial wall for their lost loved ones.

“But we’re also here to support them this evening and to really remember them because they are doing the hard work, of working through their loss, after losing someone to suicide,” said Holcomb.

Organizers with the Team Mica Fund also encourage those who struggle with depression or have suicidal tendencies to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).