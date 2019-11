Bethel prepares for final regular season game

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — It’s the final week of the NAIA regular season, as Bethel looks to bounce back from last week’s loss at the University of Pikeville.

The Wildcats currently sit at 4-5 ahead of a contest with a 1-8 team from Campbellsville University. So far this season, Bethel is 2-2 on their home field, looking to add another win to that column this Saturday. Kickoff at Wildcat Stadium is set for 1:30.