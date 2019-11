‘Tis the season to make money watching Christmas movies!

The tech company, Century-Link, is now taking applications for the “Hallmark movie dream job.”

The job requires you to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in the 12 days before Christmas.

If you are chosen, Century-Link says it will pay you $1,000 to complete the task.

Applications are accepted though Friday Dec. 6.

To apply and learn the rules the visit Century-Link website.