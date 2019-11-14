Handgun holsters being recalled

Mystery Ranch is recalling its holsters for semi-automatic handguns due to an injury hazard.

The retention strap can reportedly disconnect from the holster and allow the gun to fall, potentially causing the gun to go off.

So far, there have been 42 reports of the strap malfunctioning, including one incident where a gun fell out of the holster.

If you have one of these, don’t use it. Contact Mystery Ranch for a full refund.

To contact Mystery Ranch, call toll-free at 833-548-1999 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, e-mail at customerservice@mysteryranch. com or online at www.mysteryranch.com and click on the Product Recall Alert banner at the bottom of the page for more information