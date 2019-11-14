Hunters for the Hungry accepting donations

THREE WAY, Tenn. – One program is accepting donations to help feed the needy this holiday season.

With deer season in full swing, the Tennessee Wildlife Federation’s Hunters for the Hungry program is accepting donations in Madison County to help feed local families in need.

One local deer processing location, Three Way Deer Procession, along with several others are currently accepting donations.

Matt Simcox, Hunters for the Hungry manager says the program has provided meals for many families in Tennessee.

Simcox says there is no evidence that Chronic Wasting Disease is transmitted to humans, but the Center for Disease Control still recommends against eating CWD positive meat.

All donations that test positive for CWD will be discarded.

There are many processing locations.

In Madison County, that includes Latham’s Meat Market. Contact information and a full list of processors is available at the Tennessee Wildlife Federation website.