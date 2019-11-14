Local experts discuss World Diabetes Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — The latest Center for Disease Control report on diabetes paints a clear picture: diabetes rates in Tennessee and the United States are rising fast.

“Actually it’s a health epidemic, it does affect a lot of people here in Madison County, but it affects a lot of people throughout the United States,” Public Health Educator at the Jackson-Madison County Health Department, Amanda Johnson said.

All types of diabetes affects how your body uses blood sugar, the difference is between Type 1 Diabetes, and Type 2 Diabetes.

According to the CDC, Type 2 Diabetes is much more common, but it is also the type of diabetes that is preventable with some lifestyle changes.

“Working to have a more healthier lifestyle, eating from all five food groups, not skipping meals and exercising,” Johnson said.

An estimated 12 percent of adults in Madison County were diagnosed with diabetes. The national average is around 9 percent.

For those who are diagnosed, the health department has resources in place.

“We offer classes. It’s called, ‘Take Charge of Your Diabetes.’ It’s diabetes specific, it’s how to manage it, what to do.” Johnson said.

The classes are free and it’s part of a six week program.

Finally, there are some signs that might indicate you have Type 2 diabetes, that you should take note of.

“Blurred vision, excessive thirst and urination, low energy, you can be very hungry, weight gain or weight loss,” Johnson said.

If you are interested in those classes, you can contact Johnson’s office phone to sign up at (731) 927-8531.