Mugshots : Madison County : 11/13/19 – 11/14/19

1/21 Carrol Williams Public indecency/indecent exposure

2/21 Ceasar Casas-Garcia Driving on revoked/suspended license

3/21 Cesar Ceron Driving while unlicensed

4/21 Justin Thompson Driving on revoked/suspended license



5/21 Addreakiquez Woods Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful drug paraphernalia

6/21 Arthur Bender Violation of probation

7/21 Ashley Thurmond Public intoxication

8/21 Billy Hodge Violation of community corrections



9/21 Brandon Trice Violation of community corrections

10/21 Denver Reese Violation pf probation

11/21 English Burton Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/21 Jeffrey Young Public intoxication



13/21 Karen Brandon Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/21 Kortez Waller Violation of probation

15/21 Latonya Rice Assault

16/21 Marcus Bray Violation of probation



17/21 Marico Purdy Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation

18/21 Quindarius Pickens Handgun possession prohibited

19/21 Raul Alvarado-Ramirez Violation of probation

20/21 Raymond Prather Failure to appear



21/21 Shawn Beevers Violation of community corrections











































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/13/19 and 7 a.m. on 11/14/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.