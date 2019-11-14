Mugshots : Madison County : 11/13/19 – 11/14/19 November 14, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/21Carrol Williams Public indecency/indecent exposure Show Caption Hide Caption 2/21Ceasar Casas-Garcia Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/21Cesar Ceron Driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 4/21Justin Thompson Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/21Addreakiquez Woods Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 6/21Arthur Bender Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/21Ashley Thurmond Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 8/21Billy Hodge Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 9/21Brandon Trice Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/21Denver Reese Violation pf probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/21English Burton Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/21Jeffrey Young Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 13/21Karen Brandon Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/21Kortez Waller Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 15/21Latonya Rice Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 16/21Marcus Bray Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 17/21Marico Purdy Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 18/21Quindarius Pickens Handgun possession prohibited Show Caption Hide Caption 19/21Raul Alvarado-Ramirez Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 20/21Raymond Prather Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 21/21Shawn Beevers Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/13/19 and 7 a.m. on 11/14/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest