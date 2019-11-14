Partly Cloudy And Warmer Today

Weather Update: Thursday, November 14 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Another very cold start to the day, but not quite as cold as Wednesday. Temps will climb through the 30s and 40s today. We should be a couple degrees warmer than Wednesday overall. The afternoon high should top out around 48°F. This will be ahead of a weak cold front that is situated off to the west of our area. The front is expected to pass later this afternoon, which will shift winds back to the northwest. This front is no where close to as strong as the last two. Youw ill however note its passing as temps will start off cold, and only warm back into the low to mid 40s on Friday.

