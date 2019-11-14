Police respond to shooting at California high school

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Authorities say at least six people have been injured during a shooting at a southern California high school.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says Thursday, on Twitter, that deputies responded to Saugus High School in the City of Santa Clarita.

The sheriff’s office says a male suspect in black clothing was seen at the school.

A Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman says it was not immediately clear if the victims suffered gunshot wounds or other injuries.