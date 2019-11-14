Slightly Cooler Temperatures Tomorrow

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Thursday, November 14th

It was one year ago that we had 1″ of snow fall in Jackson making it the earliest inch of snow on record for the Winter season. Although we did have snow and ice earlier this week in West Tennessee, there wasn’t that much on the ground. We’ll be on a warming trend through the weekend into early next week. Finally, we may actually get some more Fall weather!

TONIGHT

Cloudy skies are finally clearing out in West Tennessee, which will lead to another cold night! Temperatures will drop to the middle 20s by sunrise Friday with light winds. We may be slightly colder tomorrow but warmer weather is on the way.

It’ll be another dry day in West Tennessee, but tomorrow we’ll have plenty of sunshine! Although slightly cooler than today, temperatures will only warm up to the middle 40s. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest weekend forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

