Court rules to stop recall election for Doris Black

JACKSON, Tenn. — After a hearing Friday in Madison County Chancery Court, a recall election scheduled for December 10 was stopped.

The election was scheduled to be held after a petition was signed to recall Jackson-Madison County School Board member Doris Black.

In a statement Friday afternoon, parent Sherry Franks says she is disappointed in the ruling, and looks forward to “holding Ms. Black accountable in August 2022.”

