Faith Health Center, St. Jude’s receive checks

JACKSON, Tenn. — A special check presentation was held Friday afternoon.

Two checks were presented: one for Faith Health Center, and the second for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Each check totaled $3,500.

“This helps provide, helps us to be able to provide care for those and Jackson-Madison County who are uninsured, underinsured, and a few resources for the medical care,” said David Larsen, with Faith Health Center.

The checks were presented by the West Tennessee Quartet Reunion.