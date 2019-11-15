FDA warns consumers about Dollar Tree drugs, cosmetics

The FDA is warning consumers of buying drugs and cosmetics from Dollar Tree stores.

In a letter to the retailer, the FDA said the stores may be selling “potentially unsafe drugs” and cosmetics, citing Chinese manufacturers that didn’t test products.

The FDA also mentioned a facility where rodent feces were found.

The agency says Dollar Tree was notified of these violations multiple times between 2016 and 2019.

A company executive says there are plans to meet with the FDA in the near future.