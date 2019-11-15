Kenmore recalls microwaves

Kenmore is recalling its Elite Microwaves due to a burn hazard.

Incorrect wiring can reportedly cause the microwave’s exterior to reach temperatures exceeding 183 degrees.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

The microwaves were sold exclusively at Sears, in store and online.

If you have one of these, stop using it. Contact Sears for a free in-home repair.

To contact Sears, call 800-659-7026 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit their website and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.