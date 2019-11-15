Madison Co. woman charged with TennCare fraud

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Madison County woman is now charged with TennCare fraud after allegedly using a deceased relative’s benefits.

According to a news release, Lashunda Anderson, of Jackson, is accused of using her mother’s TennCare benefits to get a prescription for hydrocodone after her mother’s death.

If convicted, Anderson could face up to 12 years in prison.

If you suspect TennCare fraud, call 1-800-433-3982, or go to the Office of the Inspector General’s website and click “Report TennCareFraud.