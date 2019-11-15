Man charged in fatal Tipton County shooting

TIPTON Co., Tenn. — A man is in custody after a shooting Thursday in Tipton County.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, agents were requested to assist the Munford Police Department in investigating the shooting death of Raymond Sonwineski, 29.

Investigators responded to a home in the 300 block of Bass Avenue in Munford, where Sonwineski was found injured outside the home.

Agents identified Matthew Bogeschneider, 19, as the suspect.

Bogenschneider has been charged with one county of reckless homicide. He is currently held in the Tipton County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.