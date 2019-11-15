McNairy Co. court hosts “Restoration Saturday” for residents with suspended licenses

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A West Tennessee county is offering a unique program for its residents Saturday.

In rural counties, having a car is almost a necessity. That’s why McNairy County General Sessions Judge Van McMahan wants to help McNairy County residents who have had their license suspended or revoked, with his “Restoration Saturday” program.

“There’s so many different ways that people can lose a driver’s license, that sometimes it’s through no fault of their own, through inability to pay for court costs and fines,” McMahan said.

The problem is more common than you might think.

The judge says that almost 30 percent of their docket cases are related to driving on a suspended or a revoked license.

That translates to almost 300 cases.

“We’re going to try to help those people manage that better, come up with a payment plan to be able to get their fines and their costs paid to obtain that license. Because they have to have the license to work and provide for their family,” McMahan said.

If the judge determines that the person can not afford the fine or cost, the fine could be waived altogether.

Those attending will need to bring their driver’s license number, proof of income and home address.

Since this is the first time doing the program, the court is asking everyone attending to be patient, as they work out the kinks.

“If we can’t help people get rid of the cost or fine, or come up with a payment plan, we can at least point them in the right direction to move forward on how to get their license. I expect there to be hundreds of people here,” McMahan said.

The program will be held at the McNairy County Justice Complex Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.