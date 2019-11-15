Mugshots : Madison County : 11/14/19 – 11/15/19 November 15, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/10Annette Dawn McCoy Possession of methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 2/10Aaron Bruce Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/10Alan Devun Crews Driving on suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/10Deaaron Renaldo Tate Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/10Falando Cortez Davis Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/10Hunter Lee Cashion Schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 7/10Justin Dale Maness Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 8/10Leotis Yarbrough Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/10Markiesha Idleburg Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/10Roger Dale Mosier Unlawful carry or possession of firearm Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/14/19 and 7 a.m. on 11/15/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest