New outpatient center coming to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two local organizations have partnered to build a new outpatient center in Jackson.

The Jackson Clinic and Baptist Memorial Health Care have announced they are partnering to build and operate a new outpatient center in Madison County in a news release.

The center will be located on the U.S. Highway 45 and Passmore Lane junction, according to the release.

Construction is expected to begin following a certificate of need approval from the state of Tennessee.

The center is also expected to be completed between 18 and 24 months after receiving the certificate.

The center will perform surgeries and procedures for gastrointestinal, gynecological, plastic, nose, throat and more.

The center will be Medicare certified accredited.