Police seek person of interest in theft at Town and Country Realty

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are seeking a person of interest in a theft of property from October 2.

According a news release, the police are seeking a suspect in the investigation of a theft of property from 573 Old Hickory Boulevard at Town and Country Realty.

Police say surveillance video on October 2 showed the person of interest was a thin-build male with a low haircut, wearing a black and white G-Star jacket.

If anyone can identify the person, contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (731) 425-8400 or text CRIMES to 274637 and enter agency keyword “tips 911” with your tip.

Categories: Crime, Local News, News

Related Posts