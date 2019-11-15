Sunny, But Tad Cooler Today

Weather Update: 8:00 AM Friday, November 15 —

We started the morning off with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. There have been a few low to mid level clouds so far, but they will ultimately give way to mainly sunny skies later this morning and afternoon. Temperatures will be held down after the passage of yesterday’s cold front. While the front is weak, it will be enough to slow the warming trend we’ve been experiencing this week. High temperature this afternoon should be right around the mid 40s or 46°. High pressure to the north, which is polar continental in nature, will keep a northerly wind today which will keep the chill to the air. And create a wind chill later this evening.

