Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Madelyn Musser

JACKSON, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is Madelyn Musser.

From one small town to another, Musser came from Maine to get her education in vocal music at Union University, which eventually led to an opportunity at North Side High School as the choir teacher, where she’s been the last five years.

“One of the biggest things that I wanted to do when I started out at North Side is letting the students know that I care about them, and that was the basis for everything I did,” Musser said.

Musser says she has a pretty goofy personality.

“I like to have fun and just really enjoy the time that we have,” Musser said. “And I’m in the fine arts program, so we have some freedom to do some things that I know the students naturally think are, like, more fun or more entertaining.”

Musser will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in November, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit their website.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.