Warming Up Over the Weekend

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Friday, November 15th

Thanks to the dry air in place throughout the region, temperatures have been able to bounce up into the upper 40s this afternoon! We’re on our way to seeing warmer weather arrive in West Tennessee over the next several days making it finally feel like November again next week!

TONIGHT

Clear skies will likely continue tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s by sunrise Saturday. Winds will become lighter and shouldn’t factor in to much of a wind chill for us overnight.

It’ll be a sunny day tomorrow with highs back in the 50s during the afternoon! We’ll peak around 52°F at the warmest point of the day as the warming trend takes us through to next week. We’ll start to see cloud cover increase Sunday morning but temperatures should still drop to the upper 20s by sunrise. We’ll be a little warmer and in the middle 50s on Sunday, but that will come with partly to mostly cloudy skies. I’m expecting that we’ll remain dry but there is a slight chance for rain later in the evening. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest hour-by-hour forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com