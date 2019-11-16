Church presents scholarships to four high school seniors

JACKSON, Tenn.–Scholars came together for an evening banquet.

Members of Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church held their second annual James Booth Scholarship banquet.

Four lucky high school seniors received one thousand dollar college scholarships.

The recipients wrote essays on the benefits of a quality education, and English teachers judged the essays.

Scholarship chairperson Jeannette Yander says the church wants to help young people further their education.

“We’re trying to help young people get their minds on college, and once they go to college, we feel it will keep them out of the streets,” Yander said.

Recipients will receive the scholarships at the end of their first semester.