Community helps children get Christmas gifts

MILAN, Tenn.–One community is coming together to help families in need, just in time for the holidays.

Community members in Milan came together to make sure kids get presents under the tree this year.

“There’s just a lot of kids and families that aren’t as fortunate as others, and we’d like to be sure that everybody has a good Christmas,” said Bev Anne White, one of the organizers.

Bidders attended an auction at First General Baptist Church for an evening of bidding, and giving back.

“We’ve got fingerlings, Legos, trucks, remote control cars, stuffed animals, doll houses, MyLife dolls, a little bit of everything,” White said.

People bid on toys for the children on their own gift lists, and the money funds the church’s holiday baskets for families in need.

“Our church, we always do food baskets for the needy families,” White said, “we decided that for the families who have children, it would be great to be able to offer them toys too.”

White says the church wants to help as many families as possible, and make sure each child in the family opens a toy on Christmas morning.

“We mostly do the local families, but we’ve reached out to other cities in and around Gibson County,” White said, “we try to help as much as we can.”

The church doesn’t have a set fundraising goal.

They just want to bring cheer to those who need a little extra help around the holidays.

“We’re just thankful for whatever gets donated and whatever people buy,” White said.

This is the church’s fourth holiday toy auction.

If you or someone you know needs a holiday basket, call First General Baptist Church at (731) 686-0055.