JACKSON, Tenn. — Fraternity brothers celebrated a milestone with an evening of fun and brotherhood.

Members of the Theta Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., celebrated their 75th anniversary Saturday.

Brothers enjoyed a dinner and dance at the T.R. White Community Center.

They say they’re proud of this milestone and being a part of the community.

The Theta Iota Chapter is for brothers who have already graduated.