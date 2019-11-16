Local organization hosts coat drive for kids

JACKSON, Tenn. – A local organization hosted a coat drive for kids just in time for the holidays.

Santa came in a little early this year. This holiday season will be a little brighter for children thanks to bikers with the Golden Circle Hog Chapter after coming together to host a coat run for kids.

“We love to help the kids,” said event coordinator, Jennifer Blackwell. “It’s all about the kids and keeping them warm and any opportunity that we can do to help the kids that’s what we do.”

“To have an opportunity to spread Christmas,” said director for the chapter, Jimmy Craig. “This is once in the year that we get to go out and do some good things for the community and we just want to give it a shot.”

Craig says it’s also a chance to have fun riding bikes while supporting a good cause.

“We do the delivery and it’s another opportunity for us to get to ride our bikes and go do something good for a change,” said Craig.

“It is a good feeling for Christmas,” said Blackwell. “It is close and it’s winter, it’s cold. Anything to do with the kids or even the elderly sometimes. It’s just there is certain people that don’t think about giving stuff out to them and so anytime we can help that’s what we like to do.”

The coats will be delivered to the Carl Perkins Center for distribution.

“Being able to give back,” said Craig. “It’s always good to give back and this is an opportunity to do it.”