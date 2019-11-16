Residents recycle items on America Recycles Day

JACKSON, Tenn. – America Recycles Day was held at the fire training center on South Highland Avenue.

Medicine in original containers were dropped off at the location. Residents also took in electronics to be recycled.

Documents were taken in for shredding. City of Jackson storm water manager, Wendy Braxter-Rhyne says all across the United States recycling events like these are being held to celebrate America Recycles Day.

“We are doing this to encourage recycling in the community, to keep our community clean and protect our environment,” said Braxter-Rhyne.

There are three locations where you can recycle all year long. For more information, you can visit the city of Jackson website.