Warmer Weather Ahead

Weather Update – 8:15 a.m. – Saturday, November 16th

As warmer air heads this way, the mornings will stay cold, but we’re well on our way to seeing warmer weather arrive in West Tennessee over the next several days making it finally feel like November again next week – the week before Thanksgiving! We’ll really begin to notice warmer afternoons by around Tuesday ahead of 60 degree temperatures towards the end of the work week.

TODAY

Sunny Skies With Breezy North Winds, High Of 53.

We’ll be a little warmer and in the middle 50s on Sunday, but that will come with partly to mostly cloudy skies. I’m expecting that we’ll remain dry but there is a slight chance for rain later in the evening. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest weekend forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

