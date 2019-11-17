Church holds special series

MILAN, Tenn. – A local church is holding a special series.

This month, the Main Street Church of Christ held a “won’t you be my neighbor” preaching series.

Pastor Chad Ezelle spoke to the congregation about welcoming different people, how to care for one another and helping each other grow as a church.

“So we talked about that as a church,” said Ezelle. “Last week we talked about enemies, to be a loving community and this week we talked about how we are not just coming to show up, we are coming to help one another grow and be what God wants us to be.”

Pastor Ezelle says every month the church presents a different series.