JPD investigates Saturday morning death

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a death from Saturday morning.

According to a news release, JPD was dispatched to 181 East Chester Street in Jackson around 10:40 a.m. Saturday.

Police say they investigated the death of an elderly man when they arrived to the scene.

The body has been sent for an autopsy, according to the news release.

The news release says police have no further information at the time, but more information should be available at a later date.

If anybody has any information about this incident, contact JPD at 731-425-8400.