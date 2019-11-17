Lane decks the halls for Christmas

JACKSON, Tenn.–One college is kicking off the holiday season, with a little music.

The sounds of Christmas filled the halls of Saint Paul CME Church in Jackson, for Lane College’s annual Christmas concert.

This year’s concert was a little different than those in the past, because vocalists decked the halls of the church while performing.

Professor and director of choral and vocal studies, Alexis Rainbow, enthused about this new way to celebrate and get people excited for the holidays.

“It’s a beautiful concert when you come in and the church is bare, and then when you leave, it’s decorated for Christmas,” Rainbow said.

The concert theme was ‘Hanging the Greens.’