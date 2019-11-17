Local business hosts annual holiday open house

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Carriage House Antique Market and Cafe hosted their annual holiday open house. Owner of the business, Teresa Ide says the holiday open house has been a tradition for many years.

“The holiday open house is a tradition that we’ve done for 16 years and it’s really to celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas,” said Ide. “And it’s our annual sale.”

Items from antiques, collectibles, home decor, vintage and records bringing out many West Tennesseans.

“The turnout has been terrific,” said Ide. “We’ve seen old customers, new customers. It’s been really great and our customers really love this time.”

Some of the customers say they are already preparing for the holidays and doing a little Christmas shopping.

“I see some wonderful little things for myself to just add to add a little uniqueness to the home,” said shopper, Jacques Camp.

“I have a book that I am ready to buy,” said another shopper. “A lot of stuff here so [I am] still looking.”

“I bought a table, I bought a candle holder like an art deco candle holder,” said Camp.

“It’s just a fun way to kick off the holidays,” said Ide.