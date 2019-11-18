Hardin County Chamber warns of phone scam

HARDIN Co., Tenn. — The Hardin County Chamber is warning residents that members are receiving scam calls about Chamber projects.

In a statement Monday, the Chamber says the calls are coming from a 689 prefix, and the caller is advising members they can advertise on a welcome package.

The Chamber says they are not working on this project with anyone.

The Chamber also says they will give members notice when there are any advertising projects with outside groups.

Anyone who receives a call from the Chamber they believe is a scam can contact the office at (731) 925-2363.