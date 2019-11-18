Hunter injured after fall from tree stand in Madison Co.

MADISON Co., Tenn. — A hunter was seriously injured Friday afternoon when he fell from a tree stand in Madison County.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the cable of the climbing stand broke while the hunter was climbing down. The TWRA says he was not wearing a safety harness, but he was able to call 911 from his cell phone.

He was airlifted to a Memphis hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The TWRA is reminding hunters to be careful when using tree stands by making sure you understand the equipment, wear a harness, inspect your stands, and have a way to contact someone in case of an emergency.

For more tree stand safety, visit https://www.tmastands.com/